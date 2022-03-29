Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning at peace talks, says report  

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

At peace talks held on the Ukraine-Belarus border earlier this month, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning, said a BBC report citing sources close to him.

Abramovich, who is Chelsea FC owner, has now recovered. He had reportedly suffered sore eyes and peeling skin.

Along with him, two Ukrainian peace negotiators including Ukrainian MP Rustem Umerov were also affected.

The alleged poisoning was carried out by Russian hardliners, who wanted to sabotage the talks held on March 3, another report said.

The health conditions of Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators have improved, the Wall Street Journal quoted sources as saying.

Later, Ihor Zhovkva, an official in the Ukrainian president's office, told the BBC that members of the Ukrainian delegation were "fine" and one person had also said the story was "false".

On the allegations, a US official on condition of anonymity told Reuters that intelligence suggested the symptoms of the men were due to "environmental" factors and not poisoning.

Abramovich has now recovered and was continuing with negotiations to make attempts to end the war in Ukraine, a source close to him told the BBC.

Meanwhile, investigative journalism group Bellingcat, said Abramovich and the negotiators suffered symptoms "consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons".

The symptoms included "eye and skin inflammation and piercing pain in the eyes", it reported.

