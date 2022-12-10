Russian attacks leave Ukraine's Odesa without power; frontline situation in east is 'very difficult'

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Ukrainian authorities claimed that fresh Russian strikes left the southern city of Odesa without power on Saturday (December 10). The authorities mentioned that Moscow launched "kamikaze drones" during the night-time attack.

Only critical infrastructure such as hospitals and maternity wards had access to electricity as most parts of Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa were without power.

The local officials said Russia used drones to hit energy facilities and parts of the surrounding region were also affected.

Odesa mayor, Gennadiy Trukhanov, wrote on Facebook: "Due to the scale of the damage all users in Odesa except critical infrastructure have been disconnected from electricity."

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the presidential administration, said on Telegram that when at the time of post on the messaging app, the city was without electricity. He noted that the situation remains difficult, but is under control.

Maksym Marchenko, who is the governor of the region of Odesa, claimed that Russia used "kamikaze drones" to attack the post city overnight. He said, "As a result of the strike, there is no electricity in almost all districts and communities of our region." Marchenko also stated that Ukrainian air defence units shot down two drones.

In the winter season, problems for Ukrainians are growing with each day passing as Russia's target on energy infrastructure is leaving millions without power.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that the military situation in parts of eastern Ukraine was "very difficult". He further mentioned that Ukrainian forces continued to resist Russian attacks.

"The frontline situation remains very difficult in the key areas of Donbas — Bakhmut, Soledar, Mariinka, Kreminna," Zelensky said in his daily video address.

He added, "There is no living place left on the ground in these areas that is undamaged by shells and fire. The occupiers have actually destroyed Bakhmut — another city of Donbas, which the Russian army turned into scorched ruins."

