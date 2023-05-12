You raised a freak and murderer: Russian woman sentenced for note left at grave of Putin's parents

A 60-year-old Russian woman was given a two-year suspended sentence by a court on Thursday (May 11) for leaving a note at the grave of Russian President Vladimir Putin's parents saying that they had raised "a freak and a murderer", reported multiple news outlets.

The prosecutors had sought three-year suspended sentence for Irina Tsybaneva.

She was charged with desecrating the grave in St Petersburg. The note referred Putin's mother and father as "the parents of a maniac".

"Death to Putin, you raised a freak and a murderer," the note said, urging the deceased parents to "take him with you".

According to SOTA news website, Tsybaneva will not appeal the verdict. Tsybaneva said that she wrote the note after she watched news about the war in Ukraine and "understood that everything is very scary, everything is very sad, and there are many dead", according to another news outlet, Mediazona.

Russia had invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The Russian government has been hawkish about any opinion in the country against the war. The crackdown on dissent has been unseen since the Soviet era.

In a different case, a Russian government agency added Artur Smolyaninov to a list of "extremists and terrorists". A former consultant who advised the Ukrainian president's office was added to this list again.

In another case, a Russian military court sentenced a history teacher Nikita Tushkanov from Komi to five and a half years in prison. The sentence was handed for comments he made about explosion of the Kerch bridge which took place last year. Kerch bridge links Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimean peninsula to mainland Russia.

Alexei Navalny, one of the most prominent critics of Vladimir Putin, is already in jail. He recently reported on Twitter that he had again been kept in solitary confinement punishment cell. He was released from one just days ago.

