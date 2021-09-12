Russia uses robots, tactical vehicles during joint drill with Belarus

Russia used combat robots and tactical vehicles during the large scale military exercise "Zapad-2021" along the Belarus border involving thousands of troops.

Reports said Russia also used the Sarmat-2 tactical vehicle even as the country's defence ministry released pictures of Russian warships, jets and tanks taking part in the exercise.

The joint drill between Russia and Belarus involved at least 290 tanks including multiple launch rocket systems. The exercise began on Thursday and went on full gear on Friday even as President Putin said it was "not directed against anyone".

Russia's ally Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko met Putin ahead of the exercise to deepen ties as the two leaders looked to sign integration agreements in November.

The exercise has however alerted Poland which declared a state of emergency along the eastern border as Polish PM Morawiecki warned of possible "provocations".

Estonia defence forces commander Martin Helem added that "this could actually happen in the coming year", referring to a possible Russian military attack on Estonia.

Putin sought to downplay the drill even as he raised the Afghan issue, saying: "You can blame anything on Belarus, but at least take in the Afghans," the Russian president said while taking a dig at the EU.

Western nations have imposed several sanctions on Belarus over the past 18 months as Lukashenko has tilted towards Putin for support.

The exercise will continue until September 16 as Kremlin declared Putin would visit Belarus in November.

