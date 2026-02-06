/Russia, US agree to resume military contacts after three years at Ukraine talks

Russia and the United States on Friday (Feb 6) agreed to resume high-level military contacts after both the countries suspended senior military dialogue shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. The then president Joe Biden had cut off almost every communication with Moscow.

However, after Donald Trump came into power, he has worked towards establishing communications with Moscow again.

Several talks and a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin is what has taken Trump to make contact with Russia again and try end the conflict with Ukraine.

After two days of talks between US, Russian and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi that was aimed at ending the war, officials from US and Russia agreed to resume high-level military contacts.

The talks initiated the exchange of prisoners but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not happy and called the discussions complicated and urged faster progress, reported news agency AFP.

Later, Kyiv's main negotiator spoke of another round of talks expected in the coming weeks.

US-Russia agreement on military contacts

Meanwhile, the US-Russia agreement was announced hours after the last nuclear agreement between Moscow and Washington called the New START treaty expired, triggering fears global proliferation of arms.

"The U.S. and Russian Federation agreed today in Abu Dhabi to reestablish high level military-to-military dialogue," the US military's European Command said in a statement.

"Maintaining dialogue between militaries is an important factor in global stability and peace, which can only be achieved through strength, and provides a means for increased transparency and de-escalation," it added.