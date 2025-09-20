/Russia unleashes ‘massive attack’ on Ukraine: 40 missiles, 580 drones fired in overnight assault, reveals Zelensky

Russia on Saturday (Sep 20) launched a "massive attack" on Ukraine, firing 40 missiles and around 580 drones in what was one of the largest attacks in recent weeks. At least three people have been killed and dozens were injured in the attack, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a statement. The massive attack comes despite US-led attempts to broker peace.

Massive attack on Ukraine

Taking to social media, Zelensky said that in the overnight attacks, "a missile with cluster munitions directly struck an apartment building" in the eastern city of Dnipro.

The Ukrainian presidency said that "all night, Ukraine was under a massive attack by Russia," adding, "The enemy launched 40 missiles –- cruise and ballistic –- and about 580 drones of various types."

A nationwide air alert has been issued, with officials reporting strikes in the region around the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Death toll

According to Zelensky, as of now, they knew of dozens of people who have been injured and at least three who have been killed. Meanwhile, Sergiy Lysak, the head of the military administration in the Dnipropetrovsk region, in a statement said that the strikes killed one and wounded 26 others, of whom one person was in a serious condition.

In northern Ukraine's Chernigiv, a 62-year-old man was killed in a drone attack. On Telegram, Sergiy Tyurin, a local official in the Khmelnytskyi region, said that around 20 residential buildings were damaged and that one body was found "during the extinguishing of a fire in one of the houses."

Russia claims 'massive' Ukraine attacks