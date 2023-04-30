Russia-Ukraine war: Missile strike on Russian village near border kills two, says official

A Ukrainian missile strike on a Russian village near the border killed at least two people, the regional governor said Sunday (April 30). The governor of Bryansk oblast, Alexander Bogomaz, said that the missiles hit the village of Suzemka, to the east of the frontier between the two countries.

He said in a message posted on Telegram: "As a result of the strike inflicted by Ukrainian nationalists, unfortunately, two civilians were killed."

"According to preliminary data, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more houses were partially destroyed," he added.

The missile attack appeared to be part of the counteroffensive as it comes a week after Russia renewed heavy missile attacks on Ukrainian cities while a massive fire broke out in Moscow-annexed Crimea on Saturday after a suspected drone attack triggered a blaze at a fuel storage facility.

The officials, appointed by Russia, in eastern Ukraine also reported that Ukrainian shelling had killed nine people, including an eight-year-old girl, in the city of Donetsk. Ukraine on supply route into Bakhmut A military spokesperson said on Saturday that Ukraine remains in control of a key supply route into Bakhmut as the head of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group threatened to withdraw some of his troops from the eastern city if Moscow did not send more ammunition.

Russian forces have been trying to break into the shattered remains of what was once a 70,000-population city, but Kyiv has said that it is committed to defending Bakhmut, which Russia sees as a starting stone to a larger offensive on other cities.

As quoted by the news agency Reuters, Serhiy Cherevatyi, who is spokesperson for the Ukrainian troops in the east, said in an interview with the local news website Dzerkalo Tyzhnia: "For several weeks, the Russians have been talking about seizing the 'road of life,' as well as about constant fire control over it. Yes, it is really difficult there...(but) the defence forces have not allowed the Russians to 'cut off' our logistics."

The news agency further added that the "road of life" connects the ruins of Bakhmut to the neighbouring town Chasiv Yar to the west, a distance of slightly over 17 kilometres.

In its daily briefing on Sunday, Ukraine's senior military command stated that its forces withstood 58 Russian attacks the previous day along the frontline spanning from Bakhmut through Avdiivka and on to Maryinka farther south in the Donetsk area.

Military observers have said that if Bakhmut falls, Chasiv Yar would be the next target for Russians, despite the fact that it is on higher terrain and Ukrainian forces are thought to have built defensive fortifications nearby.

(With inputs from agencies)





