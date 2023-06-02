Russia-Ukraine war: Second raid in Belgorod shakes Russian positions

In what emerges as the second such attack in less than two weeks, the self-declared anti-Putin Russian nationals from the 'Russian Volunteer Corps' said that they conducted an armed raid on the town of Shebekino across the Ukrainian border in Belgorod province.

The group said that it shelled the local administrative building controlled by Russia. Reports cited Telegram footage of a large block with multiple fires on the roof. Russian response The Russian governor of Belgorod oblast Vyacheslav Gladkob said that 12 Russians were wounded in the fighting while 29 buildings including a kindergarten were damaged.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia said it had repelled an attempted incursion along its border with Ukraine by what Moscow deems as pro-Ukrainian militants. Heavy shelling and a suspected drone attack prompted a partial evacuation of civilians from the area, the Guardian reported.

"The selfless actions of Russian servicemen repelled three attacks by Ukrainian terrorist formations," the Russian ministry said. "No violations of the state border were allowed."

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin was being regularly briefed on the situation at the border and noted that Western powers had refrained from condemning the attacks on Russian territory that it said Ukraine had carried out.

"As before, there is not a single word of criticism for the Kyiv regime - or any condemnation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Also watch | Russia claims 70 attackers killed in cross-border Belgorod raid × The attacks on Belgorod, Peskov said, would have absolutely no impact on the course of what the Kremlin calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Who are the Russian Volunteer Corps? Led by far-right militant Denis Kapustin, described by Russia as a neo-Nazi, it's an armed unit which has emerged in Ukraine which has opened a front against Russian aggression in the region. It took responsibility for the cross-border raid into the Belgorod region of Russia in May 2023. What does it mean? The spots of attack on Russian positions are reportedly not considered militarily significant. But the raids could have a diversionary value that could force Russia to reposition troops inside its own territory, the Guardian report added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

