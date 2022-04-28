Russia-Ukraine war: Russian TV host comforts viewers on nuke attack, says ‘we all die someday ‘

Amidst a series of threats from the Russian establishment on the possibility of a World War III if the West intervenes in the Ukraine conflict, a Russian TV host sought to comfort the viewers while discussing a potential nuclear war, saying “It’s ok…We're all going to die someday.”

According to Newsweek, on Tuesday night's show, 'The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov', host Vladimir Solovyov, accompanied by Margarita Simonyan, journalist and head of RT, said that a nuclear war is the only possibility in order to stop other countries from intervening in Russia's war with Ukraine.

"Personally, I think that the most realistic way is the way of World War III, based on knowing us and our leader, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin," The Daily Beast quoted Simonyan as saying.

"Knowing how everything works around here, it's impossible — there is no chance — that we will give up,” she said while suggesting that the Russian citizens would be ok if the Russian establishment uses nuclear warheads.

“What is happening right now is not about Ukraine, but about the future world order, which has no room for hegemony and where Russia can’t be isolated,” she added.

Simonyan continued saying, “Everything will end with a nuclear strike is more probable than the other outcome. This is to my horror, on one hand, but on the other hand, with the understanding that it is what it is."

To which Vladimir Solovyov added, "But we will go to heaven, while they will simply croak."

"We're all going to die someday," Simonyan said to the audience.

The comments from the Russian news media seemed to the echo the threats made by the Kremlin.

Recently on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had warned against an imminent World War III looming in the forefront after Ukraine failed to comply with the peace talks.

Lavrov warned that the danger of World War III is as real as it sounds.

"The danger is serious, it is real, you can't underestimate it," the Russian Foreign Minister quoted by The Moscow Times.

