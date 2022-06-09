Russia-Ukraine war: Norway donates howitzers to Ukraine

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Amid escalating situation in eastern Ukraine, Norway has donated 22 self-propelled howitzers to the war-torn nation. The Norwegian defence ministry said on Wednesday (June 8) that the supply included spare parts, ammunition and other gear.

In a statement, the ministry said, "The Norwegian government has waited to publicly announce the donation for security reasons. Future donations may not be announced or commented upon."

After Russia on February 24 announced the decision to invade Ukraine, the so-called "special military operation", the United States and several Western countries came forward to supply arms and milliary aid to support Ukrainian resistance while countering Russia.

Recently on June 5, Ukrainian deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar said that Ukraine needs continued military support from Western countries until it defeated Russian forces.

The European allies have supplied weapons to Kyiv such as drones, Howitzer heavy artillery, anti-aircraft Stinger and anti-tank Javelin missiles.

Recently, US President Joe Biden said Washington would supply Ukraine with M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS. Biden especially mentioned that he received assurances from Kyiv that it would not be used to target Russia.

Russia's reaction

Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted sharply as he warned the United States in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Russia would strike new targets if the West supplied longer-range missiles to Ukraine for use in high-precision mobile rocket systems.

