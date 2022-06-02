Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow ready to guarantee safety of vessels carrying grain from Ukraine

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has caused a massive food crisis globally as the Western sanctions have disrupted deliveries of wheat and other commodities from the two countries. The disturbed supply chain raised concerns about the risk of hunger around the world. Russia and Ukraine produce around 30 per cent of the global wheat supply.

However, in a positive development, the Russian defence ministry said on Thursday (June 2) that vessels carrying grain can leave Ukraine's ports in the Black Sea via "humanitarian corridors", Reuters reported quoting the Interfax news agency said.

As per the report, Russia is also ready to guarantee the safety of the vessels. Interfax added that Russia would not use the humanitarian situation in Ukraine for what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, the defence ministry noted.

Recently, Pope Francis pleaded against the use of grain as a weapon of war. "Of great concern is the blockade of grain exports from Ukraine, on which the lives of millions of people depend, especially in the poorest countries," Francis said at the end of his weekly general audience.

"Please do not use wheat, a staple food, as a weapon of war!" he added as he appealed for "every effort to be made" to "guarantee the universal right to food".

(With inputs from agencies)

