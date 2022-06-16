Russia-Ukraine war leads to a 'noodle crisis' around the world

Noodles are popular comfort food, and if you're one of those who can't live without them, we have some bad news for you. The world over the price of this beloved food item is on the rise. Surging costs of wheat, energy and transport costs are behind this. The war in Ukraine is only making the situation worse. Due to past droughts, floods and the current Ukraine-Russia war China has reported a 30 per cent rise in the cost of wheat. As per the Guardian, the nation, which is the largest consumer of noodles is witnessing its fastest food inflation in two years.

Wheat prices had already risen considerably due to the coronavirus outbreak and supply chain snarl-ups around the world. However, due to the conflict in Ukraine, the price has nearly doubled from around $260 per tonne in November to around $475 per tonne in mid-May this year.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Andrew Whitelaw of Thomas Elders Markets in Australia, pulled 30 percent of world wheat shipments off the market in one fell swoop.

Mysteel, a China-based consultancy has reported that since the start of this year, China has already reported a ten per cent hike in prices of refined flour. According to the firm, prices may still rise further.

This has added to the already rising costs in South Korea and Japan.

South Korea, the biggest per capita consumer of instant noodles has witnessed wheat import prices rise to $400 per tonne, the highest in the last 13 years.

In Japan, the shortage of buckwheat which is used to make a dish called soba noodles is causing concern.

As per a Guardian report, Indonesia has also expressed concerns about a "potential noodle shock". The country's economic minister also raised the issue at the World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Switzerland.

Dr Medo Pourander, a supply chain expert at the University of Melbourne has predicted that with the Ukraine war showing no sign of abating, prices may continue to fluctuate for a while.

