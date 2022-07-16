Russia-Ukraine war: Here's why Crimean farmers mark field with 'Z' and 'V'

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, some farmers in Crimea are marking their fields with 'Z' and 'V', news agency Reuters reported. The alphabets are basically their way to show their support to Russia and its invasion of Ukraine, what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

The report mentioned that at the start of harvesting, they marked the letters 'Z' and 'V' onto the wheat field. Each letter measure 100 by 100 metres.

'Z', 'V' and 'O' commonly decorate Russian armour and trucks taking part in the operation. These were seen often painted on military vehicles of the Russian Armed Forces involved in the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Reports mentioned that the Z helps task forces to distinguish themselves from other forces.

As quoted by Reuters, combine harvester driver Alexey Matis said he volunteered to mark the letters on the field because the idea appealed to him.

Farmer Nikolai Pyanykh, said that grain is currently a major world issue. He even said that the wheat from his field, which is marked, would be "even tastier". Pyanykh said as if the letters "absorbed the sweat of farm workers, combine drivers and truckers."

This year on February 24, Russia launched its "special military operation" in neighbouring Ukraine. Moscow claimed that its armed forces are "demilitarisation", "denazification" and "liberation of Donbas in the country's east.

Hundred are dead and millions are displaced in the aftermath of the Ukraine war.

When we talk about Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014 after the Revolution of Dignity, also known as Maidan. It had forced Ukraine's now-former pro-Russian President Victor Yanukovich in exile.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.