Russia-Ukraine war: At least one dead as multiple blasts rock Kyiv

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

At least one person died and several were injured on Saturday (December 31) after missile strikes on Kyiv, the capital city of war-hit Ukraine, the Ukrainian officials claimed.

Air raid sirens rang out in the Ukrainian capital after multiple blasts shook Kyiv on Saturday afternoon. According to the journalists of the news agency AFP, at least ten explosions were heard in the city. Local authorities told that the air raid alerted the residents, urging them to go to shelters.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media: "According to preliminary information, one person died in the Solomianskyi district. Several people were injured."

AFP also reported that attacks were also reported by local officials in the southern Mykolaiv region and the Khmelnytskyi region in the west.

