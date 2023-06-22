Russia to soon deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles for combat duty: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said his nation would soon deploy Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles for combat duty, reported Reuters. The new generation of Sarmat missiles can carry 10 or more nuclear warheads, triggering concerns about the nuclear standoff in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The first Sarmat launchers will be put on combat duty "in the near future", Putin said. Russia’s triad of nuclear forces Putin on Wednesday also stressed the importance of the nuclear triad for Russian defence, which means the capability to strike from land, sea or air. During a speech to new graduates of military academies, Putin said, “The most important task here is the development of the nuclear triad, which is a key guarantee of Russia's military security and global stability."

"Already about half of the units and formations of the Strategic Missile Forces are equipped with the latest Yars systems, and the troops are being re-equipped with modern missile systems with the Avangard hypersonic warhead," the Russian leader added.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu also addressed the crowd of young graduates in the Kremlin's St George's Hall and said that the “collective west” was waging a “real war” against Russia. Why Sarmat missiles are significant for Russia? The Sarmat missile is a powerful weapon designed for long-range nuclear strikes but has faced delays in its deployment. Originally intended to be operational by autumn 2022, Russia's plans have not progressed as swiftly as anticipated.

Watch: Ukraine: Counteroffensive leads to advancements in Southern region | Russia-Ukraine War × Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of Russia's space agency, previously stated that the missiles would be stationed in the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia, approximately 3,000 kilometres (1,860 miles) east of Moscow. The deployment was expected to involve utilising the same silos and locations currently occupied by the older Voyevoda missiles, which the Sarmat missiles are intended to replace.

Rogozin expressed enthusiasm for this advanced weaponry, labelling it a "super-weapon" and emphasising its historical significance. He claimed that the Sarmat missile would provide a lasting safeguard for the security of future generations in Russia, protecting their children and grandchildren for the next 30-40 years. Ukraine’s counter-offensive falters Russia’s announcement regarding its Sarmat missiles comes as Ukraine is believed to have created 12 brigades to set in motion a counteroffensive to liberate areas currently under Russian occupation.