/Russia to restart nuclear testing? Putin says if Trump...

President Vladimir Putin has hinted that Moscow could resume its nuclear tests if the United States does the same. Putin's remark, made at a security council meeting in Moscow on Wednesday (Nov 5), came after US President Donald Trump said America will restart its nuclear tests. Moreover, reports said that Putin directed his defence and foreign ministries and security services to "gather information" on the same.

“The so-called modernity of our nuclear deterrent forces is at the highest level," Putin said, higher than any other nuclear power.

Which country has done it before?

In the 21st century, only North Korea has carried out a nuclear test - and that was in 2017. Although Russia recently tested two nuclear weapons, it was on a "low-yield" scale and not a full-fledged explosion.

What did Trump say?

On Sunday (Nov 2), Trump said that other nations were testing nuclear weapons. He alleged that Pakistan, North Korea, China, and Russia were conducting secret underground nuclear tests.

“No, we’re going to test because they test and others test. And certainly North Korea’s been testing. Pakistan’s been testing," Trump said.