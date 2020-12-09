Russia to establish navy base in Sudan for at least 25 years

Russia has signed an agreement with Sudan to establish a navy base in the African nation for at least 25 years.

The deal published on Tuesday on the official portal of government documents is being considered a part of Moscow's efforts to expand its global reach. In exchange for Sudan's permission to set up the base, Russia will provide Sudan with weapons and military equipment.

It allows Russia to simultaneously keep up to four navy ships, including nuclear-powered ones, in Port Sudan on the Red Sea. The agreement lasts for 25 years and could be automatically extended for 10-year periods if none of the parties objects to it.

The document states that the Russian navy base should help strengthen peace and stability in the region and isn't directed against any third parties.

As part of President Vladimir Putin's efforts to beef up the military, the Russian navy in recent years has revived the Soviet-era practice of constantly rotating its warships in the Mediterranean.

The Russian navy already has established a major presence in the Mediterranean, courtesy a naval base in the Syrian port of Tartus, currently the only such facility that Russia has outside the former Soviet Union.