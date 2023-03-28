Russian Navy successfully tests supersonic missiles at mock target in Sea of Japan: Russian defence ministry

The Russian defence ministry, in a statement, on Tuesday (March 28), said that their navy test-fired supersonic anti-ship missiles at a mock target in the Sea of Japan. The target which was nearly 100 kilometres away was hit with two Moskit cruise missiles. The missiles in question were the P-270 Moskit missile, which has the NATO reporting name or SS-N-22 Sunburn, reported Reuters.

“In the waters of the Sea of Japan, missile ships of the Pacific Fleet fired Moskit cruise missiles at a mock enemy sea target,” said the Russian defence ministry in a statement on the messaging app, Telegram. It added, “The target, located at a distance of about 100 kilometres, was successfully hit by a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles.”

The P-270 Moskit is a Soviet-era medium-range supersonic missile which is capable of destroying a ship within a range of up to 120 km. The Russian Navy’s missile test comes a week after two Russian strategic bomber planes flew over the Sea of Japan for more than seven hours in what Moscow said was a “planned flight”.

The test, on Tuesday, took place in Peter the Great Bay in the Sea of Japan, reported the Associated Press. Subsequently, Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, in his daily press conference said that Tokyo will be more vigilant against Russia’s military operations. The Japanese foreign minister also confirmed that no damage had been reported after the missile launches.

“As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, Russian forces are also becoming more active in the Far East, including Japan’s vicinities,” said Hayashi, as per Reuters. Meanwhile, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official in charge of Russia said that Peter the Great Bay is considered a Russian coast, though it faces the water between the two countries.

“On the whole, Japan is concerned about Russia’s increasing military activities around the Japanese coasts and watching them with great interest,” said Matsuki, as per AP. He added that Tokyo does not plan to lodge a protest over the missile exercise.

(With inputs from agencies)





