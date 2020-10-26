Russia strikes kill 34 Turkey-backed rebels in Syria

Air strikes by Russia killed 56 fighters from a Turkey-backed rebel group in northwest Syria on Monday.

Russian warplanes also wounded 100 people when they targetted a training camp of the Faylaq al-Sham faction in the Jabal Duwayli area in Idlib province.

In March, a fragile truce brokered between the Syrian regime ally and Turkey stemmed a deadly months-long Russia-backed regime military offensive on the country's last major rebel stronghold in Idlib that displaced almost a million people from their homes.

The March truce has largely held with the exception of some bombardment and intermittent air strikes on the area, including a US drone strike on Thursday that killed 17 jihadists, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, led by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate, and allied rebels dominate the region of some three million people, many living in camps after being displaced by the nine-year war.

After a string of military victories backed by Russia, the Syrian government has regained control of around 70 percent of the country, the Observatory says.

The war, which broke out after the brutal suppression of anti-government protests in 2011, has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions from their homes.

(with inputs)