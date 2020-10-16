Russia: Single fathers with kids via surrogacy flee country following latest crackdown

Several gay men in Russia have fled after officials warned of arresting people of "of non-traditional sexual orientation" who are parents of children born through surrogacy.

Surrogacy is legal in the country but has increasingly been targetted by conservative lawmakers and the Orthodox church.

Many prominent fertility doctors have been arrested this year and were even accused of "child trafficking".

This is the latest crackdown by the Russian authorities on the LGBT community.

State media recently said the investigators would widen their probe into surrogacy and would include single fathers, quoting an official who assumed single men to be gay.

"They are planning to arrest more suspects, including single Russian men who used surrogate mothers to have babies," the official said, as quoted by the Guardian, saying it was illegal for gays to have children via this method.

A single parent who fled Russia after reading such a remark said he was aware such a law didn't exist in the country, but he could not risk his child being taken away.

He said prosecutors had not contacted him directly but he was warned by a person in a doctors clinic earlier saying the investigators had seen his six-month-old son' medical history and it looked as he was going to face "problems".



