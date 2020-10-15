Russia pulls cooperation on MH17 probe, calls it 'meaningless'

The government of Russia on Thursday said that it is discontinueing the consultations with Australia and the Netherlands over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH 17.



Calling the talks ‘meaningless’ Russia accused both the countries of not seeking to establish what happened. Russia said investigations conducted had been biased and politicised.

"Such unfriendly actions by the Netherlands make it meaningless to continue our participation in tripartite talks," the ministry said in a statement, calling the Dutch-led investigations into the downing "biased, superficial and politicised".

"Australia and the Netherlands did not seek to understand what really happened in the summer of 2014, but instead were aiming to get Russia to admit guilt and receive compensation for the victims' relatives," the ministry added.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was surprised by Russia's unilateral decision to stop negotiations on its liability for the downing of flight MH17, as well as by the timing.

"This is painful for the next of kin," he told Dutch media in Brussels on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies)