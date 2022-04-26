Russia should not get away 'cost-free': Mark Milley

Following Russia's accusation that NATO is engaged in a proxy war that poses a serious threat of nuclear war, a senior US Army general said on Tuesday that the entire "global international security order" established after WWII is at risk if Russia gets away 'cost-free' following its invasion of Ukraine.

In a TV interview, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said that "If this is left to stand, if there is no answer to this aggression, if Russia gets away with this cost-free, then so goes the so-called international order, and if that happens, then we're entering into an era of seriously increased instability."

Thousands of people have been killed or injured as a result of Russia's two-month invasion of Ukraine, which has turned towns and cities to rubble and driven more than 5 million people to escape abroad.

Moscow refers to its efforts as a "special operation" aimed at disarming Ukraine and defending it against fascists. This, according to Ukraine and the West, is an excuse for an unprovoked war of attack.

Russia has yet to take control of any of Ukraine's major cities.

Last month, its massive invasion force was forced to retreat from the outskirts of Kyiv due to fierce resistance.

However, Russia has subsequently proclaimed a new war aimed mostly at the east, and has dispatched additional forces to the region for an assault on two provinces where it has backed a separatist uprising.



(With inputs from agencies)