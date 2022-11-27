Russia set to prohibit foreigners from using surrogate mothers in the country

A spokesperson of Russia's lower house of parliament said on Sunday (November 27) that the country will soon adopt a law that will prohibit foreigners from taking service from Russian women as surrogate mothers. Vyacheslav Volodin, the spokesperson, said this on Russia's Mother's Day.

Paid surrogacy is legal in Russia, but the practice has been criticised by religious groups as commercializing the birth of children.

"Everything must be done to protect children by prohibiting foreigners from using the surrogacy service," Volodin said on the Telegram messaging app. "We will make this decision at the beginning of December."

Volodin said that about 45,000 born by surrogate mothers have been taken abroad in the past few years.

"Child trafficking is unacceptable," he added.

The bill barring foreigners has been passed by Russian lawmakers nearly unanimously in its first reading in May. If it is passed by the lower house in the final third reading, it will then be reviewed by upper house of the parliament.

The Ukrainian government says Russia has forcibly deported more than 12,000 Ukrainian children since invading its neighbour in February, while 440 have died in the war and hundreds are missing.

Russia denies forced deportations, saying the movement of people into Russia from Ukraine has been to protect civilians from Ukrainian soldiers.

Putin met on Friday with a carefully selected group of mothers of Russian soldiers sent to fight in Ukraine telling them their sons had not died in vain.

(With inputs from agencies)

