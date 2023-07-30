Russia says Ukraine attack on Crimea with 25 drones 'thwarted'

Russia on Sunday (July 30) said that the forces thwarted an attempt by Ukraine to attack Russia-annexed Crimea using 25 drones overnight.

"Sixteen Ukrainian UAVs were destroyed by air defence fire," said the Russian defence ministry, speaking about the unmanned aerial vehicles. "Another nine Ukrainian drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and, without reaching the target, crashed into the Black Sea," said the ministry, adding that no victims were reported in the attack.

Russia had annexed Crimea in 2014 after which it has remained as Kyiv's target throughout Moscow's offensive against Ukraine. However, the region has come under more intense, increased attacks in a few weeks.

Repeatedly, Kyiv has expressed its intention of taking back Crimea.

Three Ukrainian drones downed over Moscow

Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry on Sunday (July 30) said that three Ukrainian drones were shot down over Moscow. In the attack, two office towers were damaged and an international airport was briefly shut.

Russian officials shot down one of the drones on the outskirts of the city and two others were "suppressed by electronic warfare", but they smashed into an office complex. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The defence ministry said it was an "attempted terrorist attack". "On the morning of July 30, the Kyiv regime's attempted terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted," it stated on Telegram.

"One Ukrainian UAV was destroyed in the air by air defence systems over the territory of the Odintsovo district of Moscow region. Two more drones were suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of Moscow City's non-residential building complex,” the ministry added.

Moscow City Mayor Sergei Sobyanin posted on Telegram informing that the "facades of two city office towers were slightly damaged". He further stated that there were "no victims or injured".

