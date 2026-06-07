/'Russia’s nuclear blackmail is deliberate': Ukraine claims drone attack on nuclear fuel storage facility

Ukraine on Sunday claimed drone attack by Russia on a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel near disused Chernobyl power plant. However, there are no reports of any disturbance to the radiation levels. Russia is yet to confirm the attack on the ‌facility, located around ‌9 miles from the Chernobyl plant.

Soon after the attack, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha took to X to write. “This ⁠is not the first time Russian forces are putting Ukrainian nuclear facilities at risk."

“Russia’s nuclear blackmail and threats to nuclear safety are systemic, deliberate, and unacceptable," Sybiha added.

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On few occasions both the countries have levelled accusations against each other for attacking the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia ‌Nuclear Power Plant ​in southeastern Ukraine, Europe’s largest.

Zelensky's appeal to Putin

Just three days back, on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed for a face-to-face negotiation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to end the war but it was rejected by Putin who said there is "no point" in meeting him until a peace deal is ready.

Speaking at the annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum he said, "I see no point in meeting. It only makes sense for the Ukrainian side to stop the advance of our armed forces. That's it. And we need agreements."

"Let the experts work, develop some solutions, and then we can meet," Putin added.

In an open letter published on the Ukrainian presidency's website on Thursday, Zelensky called for face-to-face talks with the Russian leader, saying direct engagement could help revive stalled peace efforts.

"Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between you and us. I am proposing a meeting," Zelensky wrote, adding “Ukraine is ready for a full ceasefire for the duration of the negotiations.”