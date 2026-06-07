/‘Strait of Hormuz is our nuclear bomb’: Iranian official’s EXPLOSIVE remark amid tensions with US

Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad compared Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz to a nuclear bomb as tensions remain in the region. Speaking in an interview on Iranian media, Nikzad said that the Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s atomic bomb. This comes as Iran and the United States continue to issue threats despite a ceasefire. Talks between the two sides have been stalled as certain issues, including Iran’s nuclear program, remain unresolved.

Slamming US President Donald Trump’s contradictory statements since the war began on February 28, Nikzad said that the US statements do not have any credibility. He added that, on the other hand, Iran has a fundamental ideological basis for the issue of war.

The deputy speaker stressed that the Strait of Hormuz will not return to its previous state, adding that a law will be passed in the Iranian parliament and steps for it are being taken.

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“The Strait of Hormuz is more important to me than a nuclear bomb. In other words, our nuclear bomb is the Strait of Hormuz. They have five thousand nuclear bombs themselves, but even if we had a nuclear bomb, we would never use it,” he said.

Tensions in Gulf renew

Meanwhile, military tensions in the Gulf have renewed with fresh attacks exchanged between the US and Iran. In a latest incident, the US military said that it shot down two Iranian attack drones threatening maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz,” US Central Command said on its X account. “American forces remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression.”

Earlier on Friday (Jun 5), CENTCOM said that its forces shot down four Iranian drones that were launched towards the Strait. The American military also targeted Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said that they targeted “enemy bases” in the region in response to the US strikes on Sirik and Qeshm Island.

Explosions were heard near Kuwait International Airport as the military announced that it was responding to “hostile” missiles and drone attacks. Blasts and air raid sirens were also heard in neighbouring Bahrain’s capital, Manama.

The United States military said that Iran launched seven ballistic missiles towards the two Gulf nations. In a statement, CENTCOM said that no US personnel were harmed, refuting Iranian claims of damaging the US 5th fleet headquarters in Bahrain. The American military also shared the video of US strikes on Iranian targets. It added that the US forces intercepted six of the missiles, while the seventh “did not reach its intended target.”