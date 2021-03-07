Russia reports oil spill at processing station in Far East 

The emergency ministry of Russia’s far eastern Amur region on Sunday reported an oil spill at an oil processing station but said the spill has been contained.

The second stage of Russia's East Siberia - Pacific Ocean oil pipeline is working as usual, the ministry added.

Oil pipeline monopoly Transneft and the Russian emergency ministry's task force are tackling the accident, the ministry said, without disclosing further detail.

The scale of the spill was not immediately clear.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out on Russia’s Ob river in Siberia on Saturday due to an accident on an underwater pipeline, Russia’s Rosprirodnadzor state environment watchdog said.

Petrochemicals producer Sibur said the fire near the city of Nizhnevartovsk in the oil-rich region of Yugra was quickly localised and that there was no risk to local people or the environment.

The accident occurred on a pipeline carrying light hydrocarbons, it said in a statement.

Large flames could be seen from a distance belching up smoke into the night sky with snow in the foreground in footage circulated by the RIA news agency.

