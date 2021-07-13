Russia reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll amid third wave

Russia on Tuesday reported the highest coronavirus fatalities since the pandemic began with over 24,700 COVID-19 cases.

The death toll due to the virus in 24 hours rose to 780 as the country grapples with the virus. Health officials say the Delta variant is the dominant strain in Russia.

The country's capital Moscow which has been the epicentre of the virus reported nearly 5,000 cases.

Watch:

The vaccination drive in the country has been running slowly with just 13 per cent of the population reportedly being vaccinated although the country had unveiled the Sputnik V vaccine last August.

There have been 144,492 casualties due to the virus in Russia with 5,783,333 cases.

On Sunday the country had reported over 25,000 COVID-19 cases with 5,410 reported in capital Moscow and 749 deaths.

Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin had said earlier that the situation was stabilising although hospitalisations was still high as the country continued to combat the contagious Delta variant.

The Russian capital has ramped up its vaccination drive with 100,000 people being inoculated daily. Moscow's mayor had said last weekend that at least 3.5 million Muscovites would receive at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Authorities in Moscow have ordered only vaccinated people to visit restaurants.

Reports say at least 66 per cent of the cases since early July have been linked to the Delta variant as the country battles the third wave. The latest wave has come as the country has been hit by a massive heatwave.

(With inputs from Agencies)