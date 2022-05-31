Russia ready for 'unhindered' grain exports from Ukraine ports: Kremlin

Kremlin said on Monday (May 30) indicated that Russia was ready to ensure 'unhindered' supply of food grains from Ukrainian ports. Kremlin quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as he spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

One of the effects Ukraine conflict has had on the world is food crisis. Ukraine exports foodgrains. But the export has been interrupted due Russian invasion. The conflict has resulted in prices of grain, cooking oil, fertiliser and energy soaring, hurting global growth.

The United Nations, which says a global food crisis is deepening, is trying to broker a deal to unblock Ukraine's grain exports though Western leaders have blamed Russia for holding the world to ransom by blockading Ukrainian ports.

"During the discussion of the situation in Ukraine, emphasis was placed on ensuring safe navigation in the Black and Azov seas and eliminating the mine threat in their waters," the Kremlin said of Putin's call with Erdogan.

"Vladimir Putin noted the readiness of the Russian side to facilitate the unhindered sea transit of goods in coordination with Turkish partners. This also applies to the export of grain from Ukrainian ports."

Putin, according to the Kremlin, added that if sanctions were lifted, then Russia could "export significant volumes of fertilizers and agricultural products."

It was not clear which Ukrainian ports Putin was referring to. Grain export from Ukraine mainly takes place from Chornomorsk, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson and Yuzhny.

During his conversation with Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said that Turkey was willing to take on a role in an "observation mechanism" between Moscow, Kyiv and the United Nations, if an agreement is reached.

He later told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he "especially valued the project to create a secure sea route for exporting Ukrainian agricultural products," his office said, adding he welcomed, in principle, the idea of making Istanbul a headquarters for the "observation mechanism".

(With inputs from agencies)

