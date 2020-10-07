Russia puts Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on 'wanted list'

According to Russia's interior ministry, Belarusia's Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya ,38, has been placed on the country's "wanted list".

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya had fled to Lithuania after Alexander Lukashenko's crackdown over the August elections which critics said was fraudulent leading to large scale street protests.

Tsikhanouskaya said, "I'm really impressed by the German support of our Belarusian people who are fighting now for building our own democracy in Belarus," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said after talks with German foreign affairs expert Norbert Roettgen.

"I have met a lot of politicians who have offered help in solving our political crisis. I have talked to Madam Chancellor and she gave me really great piece of advice, how she sees the situation and how in her opinion that we can get out of this situation," Tsikhanouskaya asserted.

Pointing towards Russia, Sviatlana said: "We don't want to say that Putin has to decide how to solve our problems. This is our internal problem." However, she added that she was in favour of inviting Putin as a "mediator alongside with other leaders" while adding "and that's it. We want to solve this problem by ourselves."

Tsikhanouskaya insisted that she was not in favour of any kind of bloodshed while highlighting the role of women in the "revolution" who she said are "fighting for the future of their children".

"They(women) don't want their children to be slaves of the system in the future, they show peacefully, they show peace and allow the riot police, they show that we don't want any kind of war and blood," she said.