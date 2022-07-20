Russia plans to punish Wikipedia for 'fakes' on Ukraine conflict

Russia is planning to punish Wikimedia Foundation for what it says violation of Russian laws over Ukraine conflict. Wikimedia Foundation hosts online encyclopedia Wikipedia. Russia's communications watchdog, Roscomnadzor said Wikipedia was still hosting "prohibited materials, including fakes about the course of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine". The watchdog said that search engines would be used to inform users that Wikimedia violated Russian law.

Anton Gorelkin, vice chair of the Russian parliament's committee on information policy, took to Telegram to say that links to Wikipedia would be accompanied by a disclaimer warning users about legal violations by Wikimedia Foundation.

Roskomnadzor said the step taken would remain in place till Wikipedia becomes fully compliant with the Russia law.

The foundation on June 13 appealed a ruling by a Moscow court which fined it 5 million roubles (USD 91,000). The fine was imposed for refusing to remove what the court said wa disinformation on Ukraine conflict, including "The Russian Invasion of Ukraine", "War Crimes during the Russian Invasion of Ukraine", and "Massacre in Bucha".

Wikipedia is an open platform written and edited by volunteers acros 300+ languages.

After Ukraine invasion, much of Russia's independent media has shuttered. Wikipedia became one of the last available sources of fact-checked information on the war available to Russians.

Russia introduced sweeping new laws on sharing information about the conflict in Ukraine shortly after the Kremlin ordered tens of thousands of troops to deploy to the country on February 24.

(With inputs from agencies)

