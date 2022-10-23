Russia, North Korea, Pakistan congratulate Chinese President Xi Jinping on his third term

After Xi Jinping's historic election to a third term as the leader of the Communist Party of China, Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed his "warmest congratulations" to his Chinese counterpart on Sunday (October 23).

According to a statement from the Kremlin, Putin said that he would be "happy to continue our constructive dialogue and close common work aimed at strengthening the... strategic cooperation between our countries." Putin also wished Xi prosperity.

On the other hand, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un also congratulated Xi on his reelection as China's leader, state news agency KCNA reported.

Besides Russia and North Korea, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sent congratulatory messages to Xi, terming his re-election a tribute to his "unwavering devotion" to the people of China.

Sharif tweeted: "On behalf of the entire Pakistani nation, I congratulate President Xi Jinping on his reelection as CPC General Secretary for the 3rd term. It is a glowing tribute to his sagacious stewardship and unwavering devotion for serving the people of China."

State media reported that Xi was reappointed head of China's military on Sunday, after being handed a historic third term leading the country.

Xinhua stated that Xi was chosen at the first plenary meeting of the 20th Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, and that he "was also named chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission at the session."

After his re-election, Xi said that "the world needs China" as he spoke to the press. He said, "China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China. After more than 40 years of unflagging efforts towards reform and opening up, we have created two miracles -- rapid economic development and long-term social stability."

