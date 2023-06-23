Russia mounts legal challenge to keep embassy site near Australian parliament

Russia has mounted a legal challenge to save the embassy it was planning to construct near the Australian Parliament House in Canberra. Moscow was seeking an injunction at the country's highest court on the grounds that the move was unconstitutional.

“The Russian Federation has informed the commonwealth of its intention to commence legal proceedings in the high court, in which they will challenge the validity of the legislation on constitutional grounds,” a government spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP.

"Russia's challenge to the validity of the law is not unexpected. This is part of the Russian playbook." Lone Russian diplomat lodges protest Apart from knocking on the court's door, a lone Russian diplomat remained at the site, squatting to prevent authorities from taking the land back. Federal agencies are unable to move and arrest the man due to his diplomatic immunity.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese referred to the man as “some bloke standing on a blade of grass” who posed no threat to national security.

“We are confident of our legal position and our national security committee, and of course members, when we considered this of course we anticipated that Russia would not be happy with our response,” said Albanese.

“The national security threat that was represented by a Russian embassy on-site is not the same as some bloke standing on a blade of grass that we don’t see as a threat to our national security," he added.

Why was the bill introduced? The legal challenge comes a week after the federal government passed legislation to cancel the Russian government's lease on the Yarralumla site, citing national security concerns over its proximity to parliament.

The bill was introduced and eventually passed in an attempt to circumvent a recent Federal Court ruling that declared an eviction order by the National Capital Authority unlawful, thus paving the way for Russia to erect a sovereign structure in the close vicinity of the Parliament House.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil, who introduced the bill, said the location of the embassy was the principal reason for Canberra's resistance.

“The principal problem with the proposed second Russian embassy in Canberra is its location. This location sits directly adjacent to Parliament House.”

The decision to introduce the legislation was made during a meeting of the government's national security committee at the end of last month.

Currently, Russia has a diplomatic presence at its existing embassy in Griffith.

