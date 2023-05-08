Russia launches wave of fresh strikes across Ukraine, five injured

At least five people were reportedly injured in Kviv after Russia launched a fresh overnight assault across Ukraine in the wee hours of Monday.

News agency Reuters reported while citing an official that an explosion was heard following a missile attack that hit the Black Sea city of Odesa overnight. The official also mentioned that air raid alerts rang out in other regions of the country including the capital, Kyiv.

As quoted, Serhiy Bratchuk, who is a spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said on his Telegram channel that "there has been an enemy missile attack."

"Air defence is working on the outskirts of Kyiv!" Kyiv's military administration said on its Telegram channel, and issued a warning that "stay in the shelters until the air raid alarm goes off!"

Watch this report: × Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv mayor provided details on his Telegram channel as he said that three people were injured in the city's Solomyanskyi district. He added that two others were injured when drone wreckage fell on a building in the Sviatoshyn district.

The city's military administration noted in a post on Telegram: "Likely as a result of debris falling on a parked car in the yard of a residential building, the car caught fire. There is a recorded fall of debris on a residential building."

According to Kyiv's military administration, drone wreckage fell on a runway of the Zhuliany airport, one of the two passenger airports of the Ukrainian capital. No casualties were reported so far.

The strikes were reported at a time when Moscow is preparing for its cherished Victory Day holiday that marks the anniversary of its defeat of Nazi Germany. Battle of Bakhmut The battle of Bakhmut has been intensified as Ukraine's top general in charge of the defence of the besieged city said that Russia hopes to take it by Tuesday.

Bakhmut remained a flashpoint in the ongoing Ukraine war as Russian troops have battled since last summer to capture Bakhmut. Experts have noted that the city has a political importance which has come to surpass any strategic value.

On Saturday, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, visited the eastern front and in a statement published on Sunday, he said, "The enemy is not going to change its plans and is doing everything possible to take control of Bakhmut."

Meanwhile, the head of the Wagner mercenary group said on Sunday that Russia had promised his fighters enough ammunition to stay in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. He had earlier threatened to pull out.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE