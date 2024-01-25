Russia jails ultra-nationalist Putin critic Igor Girkin for four years over 'extremism' charges
Russian prominent nationalist, former military commander and Kremlin critic Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, who is charged with inciting extremist activity, sits behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, January 25, 2024. Photograph:(Reuters)
Moscow City Court said Girkin was found guilty of "public calls to carry out extremist activities".
Russian nationalist and ex-rebel commander Igor Girkin, whose pro-Moscow militants sparked a decade-long armed conflict in east Ukraine, was jailed for four years Thursday (Jan 25) after repeatedly criticising the Kremlin.
