Russia is undertaking long-term ops for influence in US: Report

Russia has geared up to spread anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia message in the US and the West using 'influence-laundering techniques', The New York Times has reported. The effort is being taken to hide work of its intelligence agencies to manipulate public opinion. The New York Times has cited a newly declassified American intelligence analysis.

Russia has been widely accused of having taken steps to influence US voters in the run-up to 2016 US Presidential Election. Media reports say that these efforts were designed to have short-term effects.

However, according to NYT, the newly declassified US document has delved into how intelligence services in Russia, particularly the Federal Security Service or FSB, is using allies inside organisations to spread propaganda and also to cultivate ties with rising leaders. These efforts are designed to have an effect over longer period of time.

The Russian influence operations may have been dealt the blow after Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny and his apparent killing. Prigozhin, the chief of Wagner Group, also founded the Internet Research Agency. The IRA, which was dissolved last month, has been reported to have been involved in most active and prominent troll farms that supported Donald Trump during 2016 elections.

The New York Times says that the latest information released by the US is designed to highlight how deep the Russian influence operations are. The efforts are also focussed on developing young leaders who potentially in future can help Russia or spread pro-Russian message in their home countries. These efforts are not unlike Soviet-era spying efforts to develop allies with similar ideological inclinations and also informants.

NYT quoted an unnamed US official to say that the declassified document mentions a group of 'co-optees'.

These claim to be acting independently but in reality are Russian agents who conduct influence operations against the US.

