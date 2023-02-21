Russia invokes 'Russophobia', says 'closely' watching Biden's visit to Ukraine, Poland
The Kremlin's remarks on Biden's Ukraine visit coincide with Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the nation ahead of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine.
Russia is "closely" watching US President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine and Poland, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The remarks from Moscow coincide with President Vladimir Putin's address to the nation. They come a day after Joe Biden's optically appealing visit to war-torn Ukraine and right ahead of his speech in Warsaw.
"Naturally, we have been watching this very closely, we will be watching very closely what will happen in Poland today, although it is very likely that this will be a continued concentration of Russophobia and persuading each other on new arms deliveries," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Russian television.
