Russia intercepts US military jets over Baltic Sea
Moscow, Russia Updated: May 23, 2023, 11:47 PM IST
(File photo) This handout image taken from video released by US European Command (USEUCOM) on March 16, 2023, shows onboard footage from a US Air Force MQ-9 drone as it is approached the first time by a Russian SU-27 aircraft jettissoning fuel, over The Black Sea on March 14, 2023. Photograph:(AFP)
Story highlights
Russia claimed on Tuesday (May 23) that it had scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet to "prevent violations of the state border" by two US Air Force strategic bombers flying over the Baltic Sea.
The Russian defence ministry said, "After removing the foreign military aircraft from the Russian state border, the Russian fighter went back to its air base."
more to follow...
