Russia has 'no right' to advise Chinese President Xi Jinping on whether to go to Ukraine

The Kremlin said on Wednesday (March 29) that Russia has "no right" to advise Chinese President Xi Jinping on whether or not he should visit Ukraine.

The news agency Associated Press reported earlier on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to the Chinese leader to visit the war-torn nation.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "We know China's balanced position, we value it highly and we believe the leader of China makes his own decisions on the expediency of certain contacts."

"We have no right to offer any advice here," Peskov said.

Earlier this month, Xi visited Russia and also discussed various issues of mutual interest, including a peace plan floated by China to advocate for dialogue and an eventual ceasefire in the Ukraine war.

China said that it hopes to play a constructive role in resolving the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Beijing came up with the peace plan in the form of a 12-point foreign ministry paper for a gradual de-escalation between the warring nations.

The Chinese plan met with a dismissive response in Washington, but it got a massive push with the Russia-China summit as Beijing seeks to portray itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict and now got a platform to make the plan a reality.

America has called out Beijing's refusal to condemn Russia's invasion and the US has also accused Beijing of mulling arms exports to Moscow. China has vociferously denied the claims.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has welcomed China's diplomatic involvement but Zelensky has said he will only consider peace settlements after Russian troops leave Ukrainian territory.

(With inputs from agencies)

