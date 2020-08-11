Russia has developed world's 'first' coronavirus vaccine: Putin

Russia has successfully developed the world’s “first” coronavirus vaccine, the country’s president Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday.

"This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered" in Russia, Putin said during a televised video conference call with government ministers.

Putin also said that his daughter was inoculated with new Russian coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko had announced that the European country is expecting to start the mass production of the vaccine from October 2020. He also assured that all expenses related to the vaccine will be covered in the state budget.

"At the moment, the last, third, stage is underway. The trials are extremely important. We have to understand that the vaccine must be safe. Medical professionals and senior citizens will be the first to get vaccinated," Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev told reporters on August 7 at the opening of a cancer centre building in the city of Ufa.

"We plan wider vaccinations for October," Murashko was quoted as saying. He also added that the vaccine will first be made available for doctors and teachers.

The clinical trials for this vaccine began on June 18 with 38 volunteers, out of which the first group of volunteers were discharged on July 15 and second group was discharged on July 20.

The vaccine, which was jointly developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry, will be officially registered on August 12.

This makes Russia the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine, since the outbreak of the virus in Wuhan in December 2019.