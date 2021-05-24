Russia finds Belarus approach to plane incident 'reasonable'

Russia on Monday backed Belarus in its decision to divert a plane carrying opposition activist. The activist was later arrested by Belarus. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov defended Belarus' decision.

Belarus, led by its strongman President Alexander Lukashenko late on Sunday (Indian time) sent a figher plane to divert Ryanair passenger plane bound for Lithuania. The plane was forced to land in Belarus and 26-year-old opposition activist Roman Protasevich was arrested

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told journalists that Belarus had treated the incident with an "absolutely reasonable approach".

"A representative of the Belarusian foreign ministry... stressed the readiness of the Belarusian authorities to act on the issue in a transparent manner and to follow all international rules," Lavrov said during a press conference following a meeting with his Greek counterpart.

"I think this is an absolutely reasonable approach."

He called on the global community to "soberly assess the situation".

Belarus has received harsh criticism from western countries. Western leaders called the incident an "act of state terrorism" and the EU was expected Monday to toughen sanctions against Belarus.

Protasevich (26), who was arrested by Belarus authorities is a Belarusian journalist and activist.

Together with co-founder Stepan Putilo he had until recently run the Nexta telegram channel that galvanised and directed huge protests against Lukashenko's disputed re-election to a sixth term in August 2020.

Last year, Protasevich and Putilo were accused by Belarusian authorities of a number of crimes including organising mass riots. Protasevich left the Nexta project last year.

He faces a sentence of up to 15 years in Belarus.

