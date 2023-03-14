Russia extends Black Sea grain deal for another 60 days: State media

Russia on Tuesday extended the Black Sea grain deal, which facilitates safe passage to the Ukrainian agricultural exports, for another 60 days, the state-owned TASS news agency reported while citing the Russian deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko.

Millions of tonnes of the food grains and other food products have been exported from war-torn Ukraine to parts of the world after the two warring sides signed a United Nations-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative in Turkey last year on July 22.

Earlier on Monday, Russia suggested renewing the deal as it coincided with the UN's pledge to do everything possible to ensure the agreement's integrity remained intact.

"Indeed, the deal has been extended. It has been agreed that it has been extended for 60 days," Grushko was quoted as saying by TASS.

RIA news agency also cited Grushko as saying the deal had been extended.

Russia has said that, while its agricultural exports have not been explicitly targeted by the West, other economic sanctions have hit its ability to export its own grains and fertilisers.

