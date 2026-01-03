Russian special envoy Kirill Dimitrev called out the double standard of the European democracies as the European Union President Ursula von der Leyen urges a “peaceful and democratic transition”. Russian military operations in Ukraine are breaking international law, but the US military operation in Venezuela and the abduction of Nicolas Maduro is a "peaceful and democratic" transition.

“We stand by the people of Venezuela and support a peaceful and democratic transition. Any solution must respect international law and the UN Charter," said EU President Ursula von der Leyen.

The EU claims that Maduro doesn't have the legitimacy to rule in Venezuela. “I have spoken with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and our Ambassador in Caracas. The EU is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela,” wrote Kaja Kallas, European Union Vice President, in a social media post. “The EU has repeatedly stated that Mr Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition. Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected. We call for restraint.” To which Dimitrev responded, maybe Trump should invade Greenland, then the EU will stop supporting the US.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer denied any involvement or knowledge of the operation. 'We should all uphold international law,' said Keir Starmer.