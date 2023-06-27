Russia drops criminal charges against Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin after failed mutiny

The government authorities in Russia on Tuesday said that they have dropped the criminal charges against Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as well as other participants after the failed armed rebellion.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the investigation discovered that those involved in the mutiny “ceased activities directed at committing the crime,” hence, the case would not be pursued.

The announcement made was the latest twist in a series of shocking events that took place in the last few days and seemed to threaten the leadership of President Vladimir Putin’s grip amid the 16-month-old war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin, over the weekend, vowed not to prosecute Prigozhin and his fighters after the revolt was stopped by the Wagner chief on Sunday, even though they were branded as 'traitors' by Putin.

A person charged with leading an armed mutiny can face imprisonment for up to 20 years in Russia. However, the way Prigozhin escaped prosecution shows a stark contrast to how those leading anti-government protests have been treated in Russia.

Russian news agencies had reported on Monday that Prigozhin is still under investigation and the charges against him for organising armed rebellion have not been dropped.

"The criminal case against (Yevgeny) Prigozhin has not been dropped," a source in the prosecutor's office was quoted as saying by the three main Russian news agencies on Monday.

At the time when the deal was finalised, the Kremlin had stated that all charges against Prigozhin will be dropped after the latter agreed to leave for Belarus. Jet linked to Prigozhin flies to Belarus A business jet, which is linked to Prigozhin flew to Belarus on Tuesday.

According to Flightradar24, the Embraer Legacy 600 business jet was seen in the Rostov region at 0232 GMT and started the descent at 0420 GMT near Minsk.

The aircraft's identification codes match those of a jet linked by the United States to Autolex Transport which according to the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control is linked to Prigozhin.

WATCH | Wagner Crisis: Putin allows Prigozhin to avoid treason charges and accept exile As per the deal mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko which led to the end of the mutiny by mercenary fighters of Prigozhin, the Wagner chief was meant to move to Belarus.

In a video message, the Kremlin chief said he had asked Russian forces to avoid any bloodshed and appreciated the Wagner mercenaries who agreed to step back when they stood at the brink of "armed rebellion" and bloodshed.

(With inputs from agencies)

