Russia: Dogs with mysterious blue colour in normal condition

Blue-coloured dogs which are found near a closed chemical factory are in normal condition, head of a veterinary clinic confirmed on Tuesday.

The canines with blue colour were earlier spotted in Dzerzhinsk and the images immediately had gone viral, with some netizens suggesting that some prank was played on these dogs that changed their skin colour.

Head of veterinary clinic 'Zoozastchita NN', Ilya Kazakov, said that the cause of the change in fur colour remains unknown, reports news agency Reuters.

Earlier, a report by The Moscow Times claimed that the blue colour could be due to the dogs getting exposed to chemicals like plexiglass and hydrocyanic acid from the factory.

Andrey Mislivets, the bankruptcy manager of the plant, told Russian state-owned local news agency RIA Novosti that the dogs might have consumed leftover chemicals from the premises of the factory, which shut down six years ago.

If there is no threat to the lives of these dogs, they are likely to be released after undergoing sterilisation.

Despite public showing huge curiosity in these canines, the clinic is yet to get any adoption proposals.

