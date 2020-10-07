Russia disaster: 95 per cent of sea-floor marine life killed in Avacha Bay, cause unknown

95 per cent of marine life along seafloor has mysteriously perished at Avacha Bay at Russia's pacific coast. The cause of the mass death of marine animals is yet to be ascertained. Images of the ecological disaster went viral on social media over the last weekend. The images show hundreds of dead fish, sea urchins, octopuses that were washed ashore on Khalaktyrsky beach in Russia's Kamchatka region.

The Moscow Times reported that the authorities attributed this to man-made pollution, under-sea volcanic eruption or other natural phenomenon.

The disaster is expected to have an effect on the local ecology. Scientists investigating the developments have warned the authorities that a domino effect was possible as large fish and organisms, who depend on the dead fauna for food are likely to suffer. This, in turn, may have a further effect on marine foodchains thereby exacerbating the impact. The scientists told The Moscow Times that they suspected that the contaminated area was bigger than the one they examined.

A special commission is being set up to examine whether pesticide leak from military facilities was responsible for this.

As per reports, local surfers and fishermen caught first hint as they complained of eye pain, sore throat and vomitting after going into the waters.

Meanwhile, Greenpeace has been reported as saying that its tests revealed four times the normal levels of petroleum in the waters of Khalaktyrsky beach