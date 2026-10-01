Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia would respond with all available weapons if its Kaliningrad exclave came under direct attack.

"If it comes to a direct attack on the Russian Federation... then, of course, the question of the Russian Federation deploying all types of weapons at our country's disposal will inevitably and immediately be on the agenda. This is inevitable," Putin said at the annual Valdai forum on Thursday.

At the same time, Putin said Russia has no intention of attacking anyone.

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Putin warns NATO over Kaliningrad

Putin's remarks came as tensions rise around Kaliningrad, a heavily militarised Russian territory that borders Poland, Lithuania and the Baltic Sea.

In recent months, NATO countries have held several military exercises near Kaliningrad. Moscow has criticised these activities, describing them as "provocative statements and actions of the North Atlantic Alliance's leadership and NATO member states".

Putin again criticised the "successive military exercises in the Baltic Sea" and what he called "attempts to intercept" Russian vessels.

"All this constitutes an escalation," he said.

"We have no intention of attacking anyone, neither in 2029, nor in 2030, nor in 2050," Putin said.

"However, if we face aggression, we will be compelled to respond. Citizens of European countries need to clearly understand this," he added.

Putin rejects Ukraine strike ceasefire

Putin also ruled out a proposal for a long-range strikes ceasefire with Ukraine as Russia continues its aerial attacks on Kyiv.

"We are told: 'Let them stop striking your refineries, and you will stop striking their ships.' It is simply ridiculous," Putin said.

Russia has increased attacks, while Ukraine has responded by targeting Russian refineries, oil and fuel depots and export facilities in an effort to reduce Moscow's energy revenues.

When asked about Russia's response to the proposed ceasefire, Putin replied: "No".

He also said Russia had "lost approximately one per cent of its GDP" because of Ukrainian strikes on refineries, which triggered nationwide fuel shortages this summer.