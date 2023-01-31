Russia claims to have seized village near Ukraine’s eastern Bakhmut town  

Russia has claimed to have taken control of a village, which is north of the eastern Ukrainian town of Bakhmut where both nation’s forces are currently engaged in a heavy battle.

Blagodatne village is located near the salt-mining town of Soledar, which was recently captured by the Russian forces.

On Tuesday, the Russian defence ministry said that "as a result of successful offensive actions" its forces "liberated the settlement of Blagodatne of the Donetsk People's Republic," using Moscow's term for the eastern Donetsk region, reports AFP news agency.

On Saturday, the Russian mercenary Wagner Group said its forces had taken control of Blahodatne, but Kyiv said it had repelled an attack on the village.

Bakhmut has emerged as the latest flashpoint of the Russia-Ukraine battle as Moscow looks to gain control of the prized Donbas region.

Since the invasion, Russia has been eyeing control of the Donbas region, where the separatists backed by Moscow have been fighting the Ukrainian government since 2014.

Russia has already taken control of most of Luhansk, while about half of Donetsk remains under Ukraine’s control.

Gravitas: Zelensky calls for Russia to be banned from Paris Olympics

Meanwhile, UK’s Ministry of Defence said that Russian forces are advancing on the towns of Vuhledar and Pavlivka in western Donetsk but are “unlikely” to secure a breakthrough.

Putin for military training entre with Belrus

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin extended his support for a plan to set up joint military training centres with Belarus, amidst speculations that Minsk could enter the Ukraine conflict.

In a decree, Putin tasked the defence and foreign ministers to conduct talks with Belarus and sign an agreement to establish the facilities.

The document did not specify where they would be based, reports AFP.

Minsk allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory as a launching pad for its Ukraine offensive that began on February 24 last year.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has insisted that he will not send Belarusian troops into Ukraine despite increasing military cooperation with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)