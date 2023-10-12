Russia claims of 'improved' position near east Ukraine town

Russia said on Wednesday (Oct 11) that its forces had strengthened their positions near Avdiivka frontline. The announcement came just a day after Ukraine warned that Russian forces were stepping up attacks in order to encircle the eastern town.

Avdiivka holds symbolism and strategic importance to Kyiv. It lies just north of the Moscow-controlled city of Donetsk, seized by pro-Russian separatist forces in 2014. It has since become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance against Moscow, with Kyiv clinging on there despite relentless Russian attacks during the Kremlin's almost 20-month-long offensive.

"Actions from the southern group of forces supported by aviation, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems, improved the situation along the front line in the vicinity of Avdiivka," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

AFP reported citing local Ukrainian officials that Russian forces had launched an artillery attack on the town in morning hours and there was incessant firing.

"Battles continued throughout the night" in the north and south of the town, the head of the town's administration Vitaliy Barabash said Wednesday.

Barabash said Ukrainian troops were "most likely finishing" repelling Russian forces.

Ukrainian officials were "engaged in persuading people to evacuate every day," he said.

Ukraine armed forces have said that Russian forces had "intensified actions" in several areas including Avdiivka.

"Our defenders repelled all enemy attacks and prevented the loss of lines and positions," military spokesman Andriy Kovalyov said.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. After sustained battlefield gains, Russian troops had to withdraw from large swathes of land. Theh Western alliance led by US meanwhile poured in billions of dollars in humanitarian and military aid. However, Ukraine's counteroffensive has not been as successful as it was expected to be initially.

(With inputs from agencies)

