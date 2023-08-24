Russia: Apart from Wagner boss, who else was on board plane that crashed

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, reportedly died on Wednesday (August 24) in a private plane crash that killed all 10 on board, including crew members in Moscow's Tver region.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency released the names of two pilots and one flight attendant who lost their lives in the deadly crash. The agency cited the airline to confirm that Captain Aleksei Levshin, Co-Pilot Rustam Karimov, and flight Attendant Kristina Raspopova died.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency also released the names of those who were on board, apart from Prigozhin — the list included Sergey Propustin, Evgeniy Makaryan, Aleksandr Totmin, and Nikolay Matuseev. Two names stood out — Valeriy Chekalov and Dmitry Utkin.

Chekalov was a senior aide to Prigozhin designated by the US Treasury for acting "for or on behalf of Prigozhin and has facilitated shipments of munitions to the Russian Federation".

On the other hand, Utkin was Prigozhin's right-hand man who helped found the mercenary group and bore the call sign "Wagner".

The Kremlin stayed mum on on Wagner chief's death, but the Russian investigators said they had opened a criminal investigation.

Some unnamed sources told Russian media they believed the plane had been shot down by one or more surface-to-air missiles.

What did the West say?

A senior aide to the Ukrainian presidency said that the crash of a plane was a signal from the Kremlin. Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on social media: "The demonstrative elimination of Prigozhin and the Wagner command two months after the coup attempt is a signal from Putin to Russia's elites ahead of the 2024 elections. 'Beware! Disloyalty equals death'".

US President Joe Biden said he was "not surprised" at the news that Prigozhin may have died, he even suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin's involvement.

France said Thursday that there were "reasonable doubts" about the cause of the plane crash.

(With inputs from agencies)

